Our View: Thumbs down to purveyors of animal cruelty; thumbs up to inclusive playground, 4-H & FFA Fair | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: It appears that kids of all ages and abilities in Mount Airy will soon have an all-inclusive playground at Watkins Park at their disposal, and that the park will help the community remember a local mother who advocated for one before she was killed this past spring. The idea to build an all-inclusive playground came about when town resident Heather Zujkowski, mother of three, petitioned the town to add a swing at Watkins Park for her son, who is disabled, after it was discovered that there was no equipment in any of the town’s playgrounds compliant with the American with Disabilities Act. Zujkowski was subsequently killed, along with 18-year-old Noah Homayouni, by Zujkowski’s estranged husband in a murder-suicide in April. After the swing was installed at Watkins Park, Zujkowski advocated for an all-inclusive playground to be built at the park as well. This led town officials to recognize the need for a universally designed and ADA-compliant playground in Mount Airy. The playground project, which is currently in its first phase, will be located on the grounds of the old skate park, which was demolished in 2018. Everyone will be able to enjoy it, Councilwoman Pamela Reed told us. “Whether you’re 0 or 99, you will have access to this playground,” she said. Installation is expected in the spring of 2021.