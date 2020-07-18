Our View: Thumbs down to troubling COVID-19 figure; thumbs up to peaceful Black Lives Matter rally | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: Nobody wants to be dealing with cancer, let alone being afflicted by the disease during the coronavirus pandemic and not being able to visit with friends and loved ones. That’s why we’re proud of Eldersburg resident Elizabeth Crutchley, who is showing support for a family member with cancer by walking along Md. 26 near her home. Crutchley walks for her niece Lindsey Cohen, who is battling triple negative stage 3 breast cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy in Cincinnati since May 12. The coronavirus pandemic has kept Crutchley from traveling to be with Cohen, so she wanted to find a way to spread awareness and raise money from afar. Crutchley started walking 2.5 miles on Md. 26 every other day at the beginning of June, donning bright outfits and holding colorful signs decorated with sparkles to get attention from passersby. Anything she can do for Cohen, who suffers from a rare form of cancer. Triple-negative breast cancer is one that tests negative for estrogen receptors, progesterone receptors, and excess HER2 protein, according to breastcancer.org. About 10-20% of breast cancers are triple-negative cases. This type of cancer is more likely diagnosed in people younger than 50 years old. Crutchley gets drivers to honk and wave at her, and see her signs, but she has also shared a GoFundMe page via Facebook to try and raise money for Cohen. Crutchley is a cancer survivor herself, and says she has been free of the disease for 12 years. We’re hoping Cohen wins her battle, too, and it’s clear she has plenty of support.