Our View: Thumbs up to former teammates and current nurses, a robotics team’s idea to improve access to food, a massive donation from far away to local food pantries

THUMBS UP: Ryan Hursey and Brian Kohr used to be teammates on the football and boys lacrosse teams at Westminster High School. Their teams had a lot of success — in fact, they were on the 2013 state lacrosse champion team. Years later, they are still seeing success. And that’s a good thing. Because what they’re involved with now is not a game, but rather, quite literally, life and death. Hursey and Kohr are registered nurses at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. They work in different departments separated by one floor, but together, they’re providing aid to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Kohr works on a cardiac surgery unit where COVID-19 patients are kept if they have undergone cardiac surgery. He was also one of about 15 nurses who volunteered to work in the hospital’s bio-containment unit for about a month and he described it as a scene right out of a movie. Hursey works in an 18-bed medical intensive care unit behind an airlock door that houses COVID-19-positive patients. “Sometimes you don’t know if a patient’s going to be here tomorrow, but then days, weeks go by and these people turn a corner,” Hursey said. Both said they’ve drawn on their team sports background as nurses. Hursey and Kohr used to get lots of applause and cheers for scoring goals and touchdowns. They deserve even more now.
THUMBS UP: We frequently recognize student robotics teams when they win competitions or move on to high-level events. In that regard, the Astro Jelly Dogs, an Eldersburg robotics team of students raning from 11 to 13 that is competing for $20,000 after qualifying for a FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) LEGO League world competition, deserves the traditional thumbs-up. But the idea that helped get them to worlds makes them even more deserving. They came up with a proposal to convert an abandoned row home in Baltimore into an indoor greenhouse. While building robots is part of the league, coach Kelly Vollmer said the other component of this year’s competition was to use engineering or architecture to solve a problem in the community. After vetting many ideas, the team chose to help people in cities who don’t have easy access to food. The Astro Jelly Dogs invented “The Grow Home,” an indoor greenhouse full of cucumbers, cabbage, strawberries, blueberries, peppers, squash, and more. The outside of the home would maintain its original architecture to match the community, and inside have irrigation and lighting for crops, plus a room for locals to pick up their food. The team wrote a 2,000-word essay to explain the concept and built a 6-by-4-foot scale model, according to Vollmer. Good for them. We wish them luck in the virtual competition later this month and, especially, in their selfless endeavor to help others.
THUMBS UP: One doesn’t have to travel outside of Carroll County to find those who are food-deprived and going hungry, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic that has cost so many jobs. So the donation of nearly 10 tons of food from all the way across the country on Thursday was a welcome sight and, we’re certain, be put to good use. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered more than 39,000 pounds of food for local food pantries, including those run by Carroll County Public Schools, to South Carroll High School. The church decided to reach out to CCPS to donate after seeing the need in the community and wanting to help, according to Bishop Ryan Delahunty, of the Mount Airy congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who lives in the area. Delahunty connected with Rose Pentz, a pupil personnel worker with CCPS who was more than willing to find a way to make it work. Pentz is coordinating with the Freedom District Citizens Association Communities Organized in Active Disasters to assist with their pop-up food pantries. The donation included pallets of cream of mushroom soup, salsa, ketchup, peanut butter, sugar, raisins, canola oil, sugar, pancake mix, white flour, macaroni and cheese, black beans and more. It might not be the last donation, either. “Now that we have everything set in place and they kind of have an understanding of what our capabilities are, we have offered to them to have more support and resources,” Delahunty told us.