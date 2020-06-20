Our View: Thumbs up to former teammates and current nurses, a robotics team’s idea to improve access to food, a massive donation from far away to local food pantries

THUMBS UP: One doesn’t have to travel outside of Carroll County to find those who are food-deprived and going hungry, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic that has cost so many jobs. So the donation of nearly 10 tons of food from all the way across the country on Thursday was a welcome sight and, we’re certain, be put to good use. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered more than 39,000 pounds of food for local food pantries, including those run by Carroll County Public Schools, to South Carroll High School. The church decided to reach out to CCPS to donate after seeing the need in the community and wanting to help, according to Bishop Ryan Delahunty, of the Mount Airy congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who lives in the area. Delahunty connected with Rose Pentz, a pupil personnel worker with CCPS who was more than willing to find a way to make it work. Pentz is coordinating with the Freedom District Citizens Association Communities Organized in Active Disasters to assist with their pop-up food pantries. The donation included pallets of cream of mushroom soup, salsa, ketchup, peanut butter, sugar, raisins, canola oil, sugar, pancake mix, white flour, macaroni and cheese, black beans and more. It might not be the last donation, either. “Now that we have everything set in place and they kind of have an understanding of what our capabilities are, we have offered to them to have more support and resources,” Delahunty told us.