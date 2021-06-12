Our View: Thumbs up to a coaching legacy, a Scout’s honor, and hi-tech vaccine data | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: When Becky Martin learned of her stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in 2018, the longtime McDaniel College women’s basketball coach had her game face and sports mentality prepared and ready to go. “One of the things I’ll say, because of the type of person I am, is I’ve always been a long-odds person,” she told us back then. “I may not win the war, but I plan on winning a lot of battles.” Martin won her share against final foe, after winning 554 against other women’s basketball teams over her 37-year coaching career, before cancer took her life June 8 at age 62. Martin was McDaniel’s coach from 1981 throgh 2018, and took her team to 15 Centennial Conference tournaments. The Green Terror won four conference titles and made six NCAA Division III postseason appearances. Martin, the winningest women’s coach in Centennial history, became the 26th Division III coach in women’s basketball to reach 500 career wins when McDaniel beat Gettysburg in January 2015. And before she became women’s basketball coach in 1981, Martin was a standout athlete at Westminster High and then-Western Maryland College. Martin’s 1,299 points are ninth-best on the Terror’s all-time list — she was the program’s first 1,000-point scorer — and her 17.3 career points per game average is second-highest. She also helped the volleyball team to three Middle Atlantic Conference titles, and won a MAC high jump crown as a graduate student in 1981. “She was the best player that I had the privilege to coach,” Carol Fritz, who won 124 games over 13 seasons as Western Maryland’s women’s basketball coach, told us this week. “She was easy to coach. She listened and did things.” Martin is in the Green Terror Sports Hall of Fame (Class of 2004), and the Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame (Class of 1996).