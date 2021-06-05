Our View: Thumbs up to Memorial Day ceremonies in Carroll, mobile vaccinations, comics coming from Hampstead | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: Carroll County has always done a good job celebrating veterans and commemorating holidays such as Memorial Day and, while lingering COVID-19 restrictions made planning most difficult, fallen heroes were well-honored this year. Nearly 100 gathered Sunday afternoon at Pleasant Valley Cemetery just as people have done for more than a century at the site. Donna Geiman, on behalf of the Pleasant Valley Community Memorial Service volunteers, noted that the earliest reference to the service was from a newspaper in 1918. The ceremony included music playing while flags were placed, the national anthem, “The Ones Who Didn’t Make it Back Home,” sung by Phyllis Clark, prayer and the names of the 130 veterans buried in the cemetery read aloud. “It is our duty and responsibility as citizens, to remember these brave sons of Carroll County,” guest speaker Kevin E. Dayhoff said. On Monday, American Legion Gold Star Post 191 hosted a Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy, attended by several hundred people including participants and guests. Sam Weinberg, commander of the post, shared with the crowd the significance to “setting aside this sacred day to commemorate our comrades who didn’t come home.” He said the program assures they will “never be forgotten.” Resident Dave Muller, who has served in the Army and the Army Reserves for 35 years, said the event is a reminder for everyone to honor “all the brave brothers and sisters who have given the ultimate sacrifice.” Meanwhile, Taneytown hosted a ceremony at just about the same time and, in the afternoon, a parade. Westminster couple Bill and Anne McKenna said after watching the parade go by they would have watched it a second time through if they could. “It’s exciting to see the town focus on what it’s all about,” Anne said.