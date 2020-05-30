Our View: Thumbs up to honoring all seniors; girls empowerment group; second chances

THUMBS UP: We are in favor of anything municipalities or organizations are able to do for graduating high school seniors, who are missing out on so much this spring. So, naturally, the Friday motorcade put together by the town of Mount Airy, featuring Mayor Patrick Rockinberg and other prominent town members from the town council, the Mount Airy police and fire departments riding all manner of vehicles, including emergency vehicles, giving grads special attention, gets a thumb-up from us. “Our seniors were missing out on their traditional graduation but we thought we could actually make it something even better than the traditional graduation; something unique that no other class had the opportunity to have," the mayor told us. But what set Mount Airy’s celebration apart is that other group of seniors the town honored. Senior citizens received motorcades on Tuesday and Thursday and as such a vulnerable and isolated group during this terrible coronavirus pandemic, no one is more deserving. “I’ve always felt very passionately about our senior citizens,” Rockinberg told us. “This is one of our many outreaches to help them feel connected, to help them feel loved. We did the sirens, the music, it was quite a spectacle ... If you could see the excitement on their faces as well as the excitement on our faces. It was wonderful.”