Our View: Thumbs up to Teacher of the Year, ‘Songland’ contestant, funny vet clinic messages

THUMBS UP: Let’s face it, we can all use a chuckle right now. Who among us hasn’t glanced at the sign in front of the Carroll County Veterinary Clinic while driving along Md. 140 — whether at its old location or its new one, about a mile east down the highway, at 723 Baltimore Blvd. — to see what pun or joke or funny saying they’ve come up with this week that might put a smile on our face? Lynn Wimmer, who purchased the clinic in 2005, was the one who decided to post something humorous one day. She received positive feedback and the weekly jokes were born. “I just figured in today’s day and age, you know, it’s better to laugh about things,” Wimmer told us. “So now we just kind of look for the fun.” So motorists heading east on 140 got to see “I used to spin toilet paper like I was on Wheel of Fortune; Now I turn it like I am cracking a safe” this past week. Vet technician Beki Carlyle has taken over the role of sign updater, and she tries to do so every Sunday with help from daughter Reilley. Some of the gems have included “If one door closes and another opens, your house may be haunted,” and “Dogs can’t operate MRI scanners but catscan." Carlyle said they try not to offend anybody. “It shows that we have a personality," she told us, "and it shows that we’re not wrapped real tight.”