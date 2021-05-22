Our View: | Thumbs up to first responders, a completed project and a school promotion

THUMBS UP: Starting July 1, Gerstell Academy in Finksburg will have a new head of its Lower School in Ben Thompson, a 36-year-old who has been a teacher, a middle school administrator, and boys basketball coach at Gerstell. Carey Wargo, Gerstell’s head of middle schools, told us she shed a few tears after learning Thompson would no longer be her direct partner. But she’s thrilled for his new opportunity. “Mr. Thompson is one of the most even-keeled people I have ever met,” she said. “He just has a very calm demeanor and temperament so he is able to take challenges and strive and handle them very professionally and efficiently.” John Polasko, president of Gerstell, said the school had a thorough search for a new head of lower school and Thompson went up against strong candidates. Thompson said he initially planned to work in business administration, but grew to enjoy education while at Virginia Commonwealth University, when he worked at an elementary school and tutored kids after class. He minored in education and later earned his master’s degree. A news release from Gerstell announcing Thompson’s promotion also listed his accomplishments, including the significant role he played in advancing the school’s educational technology program. “I’m hoping to translate that to the lower schools,” Thompson told us.