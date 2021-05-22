Our View: | Thumbs up to first responders, a completed project and a school promotion

THUMBS UP: As a gesture of thanks to the first responders who play such an important role in helping overdose victims, the Carroll County Health Department’s Opioid Prevention Coalition hosted First Responders Appreciation Day on Wednesday. Unable to hold a dinner as per usual because of COVID-19, health department workers and community members delivered some 300 lunches and thank-you baskets to first responders at fire companies and police departments throughout the county, taking the assembled packages to 24 sites in all. More than 50 volunteers heard addresses from, among others, Health Officer Ed Singer, Del. Susan Krebs, and County Commissioner Ed Rothstein. Krebs, Rothstein, Commissioner Stephen Wantz, State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo and Westminster council members Kevin Dayhoff, Ann Gilbert, Greg Pecoraro, and Tony Chiavacci all were among the volunteers helping deliver the meals. In addition, each delivery team included a person in recovery who sought to personally thank a first responder. A training was held prior to the delivery of lunches during with a poignant video was shown of a person in recovery meeting the police officer who played a role in saving his life. Carroll County has reported a 26.3% increase in overdoses and a 69.2% increase in fatal overdoses. Without the vital role played by first responders amid this opioid epidemic, those numbers would be even worse.
THUMBS UP: To good lighting, intact sidewalks, and a smooth ride on Main Street in Hampstead, not to mention the significant infrastructure improvements underground, all of which came about as part of a massive project that, as of Monday, was considered complete by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. The streetscape project took more than four years and at times was an inconvenience to drivers, residents and business owners. But four years of construction appears to have been worth it based on the end result. “It’s obviously great for our town,” Mayor Christopher Nevin told us. “The project went through a lot of twists and turns — pun intended — with community and business input. We really appreciate the patience shown by the businesses on Main Street and whoever has traveled it over the past four years.” The $35 million project features new sidewalks, streetlights, curbs and gutters, upgraded drainage systems, reconstructed retaining walls and new traffic signals, according to an SHA news release. Construction also included new water and natural gas mains, as well as a new roadway surface between North Woods Trail and Farmwoods Lane. “The team effort was great and it resulted in an exceptional product,” Nevin said.
THUMBS UP: Starting July 1, Gerstell Academy in Finksburg will have a new head of its Lower School in Ben Thompson, a 36-year-old who has been a teacher, a middle school administrator, and boys basketball coach at Gerstell. Carey Wargo, Gerstell’s head of middle schools, told us she shed a few tears after learning Thompson would no longer be her direct partner. But she’s thrilled for his new opportunity. “Mr. Thompson is one of the most even-keeled people I have ever met,” she said. “He just has a very calm demeanor and temperament so he is able to take challenges and strive and handle them very professionally and efficiently.” John Polasko, president of Gerstell, said the school had a thorough search for a new head of lower school and Thompson went up against strong candidates. Thompson said he initially planned to work in business administration, but grew to enjoy education while at Virginia Commonwealth University, when he worked at an elementary school and tutored kids after class. He minored in education and later earned his master’s degree. A news release from Gerstell announcing Thompson’s promotion also listed his accomplishments, including the significant role he played in advancing the school’s educational technology program. “I’m hoping to translate that to the lower schools,” Thompson told us.