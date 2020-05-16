Our View: Thumbs up to Carroll Hospital’s Nurse of the Year, a rare celebratory gathering, Carroll being counted

THUMBS UP: Celebratory gatherings have been all but eliminated thanks to the coronovirus, with remote graduations and drive-by birthdays becoming commonplace. Anyone unlucky enough to be retiring, even after a long career at a particular office, faces the prospect Bonnie Ludwig expected when ending her career after 21 years at the Carroll Register of Wills, walking out, by herself, with no one to say goodbye to. Talara Kumrow, the mother of one of Ludwig’s co-workers, arranged for a send-off after seeing a Facebook post about Ludwig’s approaching retirement date. “I just cried when I read it and said that is very sad to put all those years in and then leave without being able to see anybody," Kumrow told us. So she helped arrange for about 40 people to gather outside the courthouse in Westminster, at a proper distance from each other, to give the senior deputy a proper send-off. Coworkers and friends surprised her by showing up, with balloons and posters in tow. Kumrow said Ludwig told her that she had’t been surprised like that since her 16th birthday. Ludwig, who did estate and probate work, said her favorite part of her position was her coworkers. And, on her last day, they showed why that was the case.