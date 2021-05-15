Our View: Thumbs up to higher voter turnout, Teacher of the Year; thumbs down to alleged racial slurs | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: Coming as it does at the end of a pandemic-marred year in which teachers faced criticism from some, Carroll County Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year seems to be not only the perfect antidote to any thinking that educators didn’t want to do their jobs as well a most deserving choice. Dawne Dill, an English teacher at Century High School, was named the winner at Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting. “I think the public has this perception that maybe we don’t love our job or don’t love students enough,” she told us, noting that’s why teachers do the job in the first place. Dill, an Indiana native who has lived in Maryland since 2003 and Carroll since 2010, said part of the reason she and her husband came to Carroll was so her kids could attend Carroll County Public Schools, calling the system amazing, with hard-working and caring students and a supportive staff. Last year’s Teacher of the Year, Jena Ehmann, was part of the committee that chose Dill and noted Dill’s passion. “You can just tell this is a field that she is truly committed to,” Ehmann told us. In the essay Dill wrote during the selection process, she noted teachers who inspired her. Now, she’s clearly doing the same. Said Century Principal Brian Booz: “She always has this level of optimism and excitement and really just high energy that is infectious.”