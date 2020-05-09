Thumbs up to repurposing skills, a winning teacher, return of hair care, nurses

THUMBS UP: We continue to be awed by the people and businesses in our community who, during the coronavirus crisis, have used their talents in different ways to produce goods or services needed by fellow members of the community. We have featured many of them over the past eight weeks. Last week, we brought you the story of a Mount Airy plastic surgeon whose practice, which largely focuses on cosmetic surgery, was basically shut down with its procedures deemed nonessential. Dr. Guy Cappuccino said he “felt pretty useless” and wanted to be able to use his skills to help. So he started offering his services to prevent people from going to the emergency room for things such as cuts, bruises, lacerations or broken bones as a way of preventing exposure to COVID-19. We also brought you the story of a company that helped the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office in making preliminary preparations for getting back to a normal workload next month. Like many who need to be at work during the pandemic, they needed facial coverings. A donation of 100 masks from English American Tailoring in Westminster will help. Mark Falcone, CEO of English American Tailoring, said the skeleton crew staffing the Westminster office has been sewing 7,000 masks a day out of shirt material and donating them to customers, employees, and those in public service as part of a company-wide initiative.