Our View: Thumbs up to garbage compromise, Carroll Hospital Physician of the Year, Hospice Heroes

THUMBS UP: One of the more contentious issues for citizens of Carroll County since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic has been getting rid of detritus. When the commissioners voted to close Northern Landfill to residential haulers for two weeks out of safety concerns, the citizens of the county, well, trashed them for the decision. They opened it up a week early with a few changes and things seem to be going well. In Westminster, the county’s largest municipality, the decision was made early in the crisis to split shifts of staff working in-person in critical public works departments, like street maintenance and utility maintenance, having two shifts rotating between seven days on followed by seven days of administrative leave, in hopes that if there was an outbreak of COVID-19 in which staff are sickened or quarantined, it would not take out both shifts at once. A consequence of operating half staff at any given time was that city officials determined bulk trash and yard waste pickup would have to be suspended. Rubbish, said Westminster residents, who pay taxes to have such pickups. Some complained that bulk waste was beginning to pile up. At Westminster’s most recent Mayor and Common Council meeting, a compromise was reached and the city will resume the pickups, monthly for yard waste and quarterly for bulk trash, by using a revised schedule with employees alternating between three-day and two-day work weeks, with minimum 10-hour days. Councilman Tony Chiavacci said he was still frustrated with only 50 hours being worked by those staff members in a two-week period, meaning the city would still be paying 30 hours of administrative leave. We agree with him. That’s garbage. But, one issue at a time, we suppose.