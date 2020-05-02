Our View: Thumbs up to garbage compromise, Carroll Hospital Physician of the Year, Hospice Heroes

THUMBS UP: One of the more contentious issues for citizens of Carroll County since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic has been getting rid of detritus. When the commissioners voted to close Northern Landfill to residential haulers for two weeks out of safety concerns, the citizens of the county, well, trashed them for the decision. They opened it up a week early with a few changes and things seem to be going well. In Westminster, the county’s largest municipality, the decision was made early in the crisis to split shifts of staff working in-person in critical public works departments, like street maintenance and utility maintenance, having two shifts rotating between seven days on followed by seven days of administrative leave, in hopes that if there was an outbreak of COVID-19 in which staff are sickened or quarantined, it would not take out both shifts at once. A consequence of operating half staff at any given time was that city officials determined bulk trash and yard waste pickup would have to be suspended. Rubbish, said Westminster residents, who pay taxes to have such pickups. Some complained that bulk waste was beginning to pile up. At Westminster’s most recent Mayor and Common Council meeting, a compromise was reached and the city will resume the pickups, monthly for yard waste and quarterly for bulk trash, by using a revised schedule with employees alternating between three-day and two-day work weeks, with minimum 10-hour days. Councilman Tony Chiavacci said he was still frustrated with only 50 hours being worked by those staff members in a two-week period, meaning the city would still be paying 30 hours of administrative leave. We agree with him. That’s garbage. But, one issue at a time, we suppose.
THUMBS UP: The spotlight is on emergency medicine more than ever as the coronavirus pandemic rages across the world. It’s a perfect time to recognize that department and, recently, Carroll Hospital named Dr. Bennett Myers, of Sykesville, who works in the hospital’s emergency department, as its Physician of the Year. Dr. Mark Olszyk, vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer at Carroll Hospital, told us Myers is “a reassuring presence in the emergency department and is well respected by colleagues and staff alike" and that Myers “always goes the extra mile.” Myers, who said he was incredibly honored and praised the many other doctors both in emergency medicine and other specialties that could’ve been chosen, told us he enjoys his work. “Every shift is different! We work days, nights, weekends and holidays. In the emergency department we see patients of any age, at any time, who can come in with anything. We stabilize critically sick patients, car accidents, heart attacks, strokes, burns, broken bones, impending births. Whatever comes in.” And that’s during normal times. These times are anything but. “This is a very interesting time in medicine,” he said. “Not having family at the bedside is hard for me, but harder for the patients and their families. I also do what I can to protect myself at work and have a routine when I get home so I’m not bringing anything home to my family.” We congratulate him on his award and thank him and his colleagues for their service during this crisis.
THUMBS UP: Taste of Carroll, a major fundraiser for Carroll Hospital as well as a culinary treat, had to be canceled this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, one of the Taste of Carroll traditions — honoring “Hospice Heroes” for going above and beyond in the service of those at their end of life — went on. Though they couldn’t be honored in-person, Nicole Breighner, a licensed practical nurse, Dorothea James, Carroll Hospice’s lead chaplain, social worker Chloe Keller, hospice bereavement counselor Jessica Roschen, Carroll Hospice Department Secretary Katherine Nicholson and Robert Weinreich, a member of the Taste of Carroll Committee, were named the 2020 Hospice Heroes. While they don’t call themselves “heroes,” they all talked to us about the importance of what they do. And why they do it, many beginning to work with hospice after seeing a loved one go through the program. Weinreich called hospice workers angels and warriors. And they’re doing what they can to work with families during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There are some really gut-wrenching things that are hard to process where families are not able to have closure at the time of death and it’s very difficult,” James said. “Hospice has built-in ways in which we already do that, so it is helpful for families.” Noting that losing a Taste of Carroll will significantly affect what they can do, Roschen said she hopes people will continue to donate. Those interested in donating can visit the Taste of Carroll website at www.carrollhospice.org/Taste-of-Carroll.