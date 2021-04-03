Our View: Thumbs down to thinking pandemic is over; thumbs up to Eagle Scout, award-winning counselors | COMMENTARY

THUMBS DOWN: Those who think the COVID-19 pandemic is over and they can return to “normal” behavior that puts themselves and others in the community at risk might want to check with the 30 or so people testing positive every day in Carroll and the two dozen or so in beds at Carroll Hospital trying to survive. Our behavior is quite likely fueling the rise in new cases. Yes, vaccination efforts are picking up speed. More than 50,000 Carroll County residents have received at least their first dose of vaccine and nearly 30,000 are fully vaccinated. And eligibility has been opened up throughout the state and more vaccination sites have also opened. Maybe by the fall we’ll be able to take off the masks, sit a little closer and feel comfortable going to concerts and sporting events with large groups. But thinking it’s OK to do that now clearly contributed to Carroll’s weekly case numbers doubling over the past month. Those numbers were reduced by about 80% in the seven weeks after the post-holiday surge, but over the past four weeks we’ve returned to numbers that would’ve mortified us last summer: Two hundred cases a week, a positivity rate of 6%. Additionally, 27 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on March 27. Three weeks earlier that number had been three. We urge everyone to remember this isn’t over, to continue to take this seriously and to endure the minor inconveniences for a little while longer, to give everyone the chance to get vaccinated and make it safe for a true and full return to normalcy.