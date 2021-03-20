Our View: Thumbs up to partnership providing a shot in the arm, top high school athletes, grand opening of county’s first ReStore | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: The Carroll County Health Department will be able to administer 4,680 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine (2,340 each for first doses and second doses) in clinics over the next few weeks thanks to a partnership it entered into with Carroll Hospital’s parent company, LifeBridge Health ad county government. To date, nearly 40,000 Carroll countians have been vaccinated. According to the health department, the additional vaccine coming out of this partnership should complete the process of getting everyone in Phases 1A and 1B vaccinated who wants to be and opening up more appointments to residents 65-74, according to a news release. “We are very fortunate to have a great relationship with Carroll Hospital and our county government. We all share the same goal of vaccinating people at highest risk as quickly as possible,” Health Officer Ed Singer said via the release. Said Commissioner President Ed Rothstein: “Working together cooperatively is how we protect and provide the best for our community.” County residents 75 and over and adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities should call 410-876-4848 to request an appointment. Essential workers identified in Phase 1C, and people in other groups now including Phase 2, should complete an interest form at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-interest-forms.
THUMBS UP: Carroll County made it through a winter high school sports season without many COVID-19 concerns, and even though boys basketball, girls basketball, wrestling, and indoor track completed shortened versions of their traditional athletics, plenty of athletes and teams still shined. The Times recognized all-county teams in basketball and wrestling, and also tabbed three athletes as the top in their sport this winter. Century High School senior Noah Riley is the Times’ Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Liberty senior Alex Bull the Girls Basketball POY, and South Carroll sophomore AJ Rodrigues the Wrestler of the Year (indoor track all-county is set to be included with outdoor track in the spring). Riley averaged 15.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.9 steals for the county champion Knights, who went 11-1 this winter. Riley also made 29 3-pointers and shot 36.7% from beyond the arc. Bull, meanwhile, led Carroll in scoring at 15.7 points per game for the Lions, who posted a 13-0 record. Bull added 8.5 rebounds per game and led the county with 5.1 steals per game in becoming the first Liberty girls player to earn Times Player of the Year since 1999. And Rodrigues, a state champion in 2020 as a freshman, went 10-0 with seven pins for the Cavaliers. The 145-pounder won his second county tournament title in as many years, and earned bonus points for SC in every match he wrestled in 2021.
THUMBS UP: The Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County’s first ReStore, the second largest in the state of Maryland, has opened and is off to a busy start. Staff members and volunteers of the nonprofit organization welcomed customers to the facility’s grand opening on Saturday, March 6 at the corner of Hahn Road and Manchester Road in Westminster at the former site of an antique mall. ReStore manager Scott Swartz said they have received nothing but support and on opening day, about 125 people were lined up outside at 9:30 a.m. waiting for their turn to experience the ReStore when it opened at 10. He said they made 163 sales that first day. “We were so excited,” Swartz said. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a home improvement store and resale center that sells donated furniture, home accessories, building materials and appliances to the public at a fraction of the retail price, according to a Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County news release. Habitat for Humanity uses funds raised by its ReStores to help families build, rehabilitate and repair their homes. Swartz said the organization started its search for a ReStore location about two years ago. The ReStore is open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit CCHabitat.org/ReStore.