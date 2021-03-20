Our View: Thumbs up to partnership providing a shot in the arm, top high school athletes, grand opening of county’s first ReStore | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: The Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County’s first ReStore, the second largest in the state of Maryland, has opened and is off to a busy start. Staff members and volunteers of the nonprofit organization welcomed customers to the facility’s grand opening on Saturday, March 6 at the corner of Hahn Road and Manchester Road in Westminster at the former site of an antique mall. ReStore manager Scott Swartz said they have received nothing but support and on opening day, about 125 people were lined up outside at 9:30 a.m. waiting for their turn to experience the ReStore when it opened at 10. He said they made 163 sales that first day. “We were so excited,” Swartz said. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a home improvement store and resale center that sells donated furniture, home accessories, building materials and appliances to the public at a fraction of the retail price, according to a Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County news release. Habitat for Humanity uses funds raised by its ReStores to help families build, rehabilitate and repair their homes. Swartz said the organization started its search for a ReStore location about two years ago. The ReStore is open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit CCHabitat.org/ReStore.