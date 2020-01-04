THUMBS UP: We recently wrote a pair of featured obituaries on citizens who were quite important to their communities. While their deaths are reason to mourn, not celebrate, we give thumbs up to both for lives well lived. Jack Coe, 79, served New Windsor for 60 years. The town’s longtime water and sewer consultant died the day after Christmas. The New Windsor High School graduate, who served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1965, was involved in New Windsor in multiple ways, not only as water and sewer consultant, but also as the owner of DP Smelser and Son Inc., a printing company he started with his wife, and as a life member of the New Windsor Fire House and Co. No. 1. His son, Thomas Coe, told us, “I like to think of him as Mr. New Windsor.” Mayor Neal Roop described Coe’s death as “a tremendous loss to our community in so many ways.” Westminster had suffered a tremendous loss on Christmas Day, when Paula Cook died at 62. The Westminster native was a mother of three, but acted as a parent to many, many more. Cook fostered more than 190 kids from Baltimore over the course of 13 years until she stopped in the mid-1990s. “She loved helping kids and giving kids a chance that didn’t have a chance,” her son, Blake Brown, told us. “No matter how long she got to keep them, just being able to influence them and being able to have a positive influence on the children.” She also worked as a substitute teacher and participated in a foreign exchange student program. Both will be missed.