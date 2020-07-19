Our View: Enough debate; wear a mask to protect yourself and our community | COMMENTARY

What would be truly bad, though, is the increases in cases and preventable deaths we’d see without policies requiring masks — among the “essential worker” who has no choice but to show up to work to support their family, encountering customer after customer at the checkout line; the caretaker shopping for an elder family member who’s especially vulnerable to the virus; the elderly individual who has no choice but to try the grocery store early in the morning, in the hopes of avoiding crowds; and so on.