Our View: On 70th anniversary of Korean War beginning, remember it and those who served

The long-sought addition of a Veterans Services Center would go a long way toward achieving that mission. Advocates for the project envision it as a place where vets can receive various services, be referred to community partners, and to form a sense of family and community with other vets. It’s unfortunate that the former U.S. Army Reserve Center property at 404 Malcolm Drive in Westminster has not worked out for this center. However, Frank Valenti, president of the Carroll County Veterans Independence Project, has written that another location has been identified and preparations are moving forward (though details are still under wraps). We wish Valenti and all involved the best of luck with helping that project come to fruition.