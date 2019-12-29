Calling a quorum, those in attendance nominated Sidock to fill Rothschild’s seat, and a majority carried that motion, including a vote from Rothschild. But members who had not attended the special meeting, including Leatherwood and Tomlinson — both of whom said it was irregular to hold any meetings on a Saturday, but particularly on the Saturday after Thanksgiving — objected to both not carrying through with the Nov. 21 decision to advertise the position, as well as to Rothschild voting to fill his own position.