So just 15 months after making significant changes to the county’s TrailBlazer public bus routes in a stated effort to increase ridership and improve safety and efficiency, the Board of County Commissioners on Thursday voted unanimously, 5-0, in favor of several more changes after hearing from Ride With Us, the nonprofit that operates Carroll Transit System. (Additionally, the commissioners approved the Transportation Development Plan, which serves as a five-year vision for transportation projects the county hopes to complete, and, among the priorities in the TDP are extending TrailBlazer hours so buses run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and building a transit hub to provide shelter for riders.)