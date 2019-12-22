It seems as if Carroll County is constantly tinkering with its public transportation system. And that’s a good thing, as it remains an underutilized resource and the whole point is to have a system in place that works for the greatest number of citizens without being an outsized fiscal burden.
So just 15 months after making significant changes to the county’s TrailBlazer public bus routes in a stated effort to increase ridership and improve safety and efficiency, the Board of County Commissioners on Thursday voted unanimously, 5-0, in favor of several more changes after hearing from Ride With Us, the nonprofit that operates Carroll Transit System. (Additionally, the commissioners approved the Transportation Development Plan, which serves as a five-year vision for transportation projects the county hopes to complete, and, among the priorities in the TDP are extending TrailBlazer hours so buses run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and building a transit hub to provide shelter for riders.)
The upshot? Free route deviations to stops that are important to riders will be offered, several stops where almost no one got off were eliminated, and Westminster Saturday routes that were little used were cut in half. The changes are planned to begin Jan. 21, according to transportation grants manager Stacey Nash.
The added flexibility should be attractive. Upon a rider’s request, TrailBlazer buses will deviate to Carroll County Public Library branches in Westminster, Taneytown, North Carroll, and Eldersburg for free, according to Nash. Also, for a one-year pilot, riders will be able to deviate to the Carroll County Youth Services Bureau. The bureau requested a stop on the route, Nash said, and if the stop is popular enough it will be considered for a permanent free deviation.
Several stops are being eliminated due to low ridership, Nash said. That includes a stop at the South Carroll Senior and Community Center which, surprisingly, was little-used. There were 19 trips made to the South Carroll Senior and Community Center last year, Nash said, compared to 55 trips to the senior center in Taneytown, 187 in North Carroll and 653 in Westminster. Those wishing to visit the South Carroll center can still get there via the Demand Response Service, which allows riders to schedule a pickup from a specific location and time that is not on the regularly scheduled TrailBlazer routes.
Some other examples of acting on data? Spencer Village Apartments will be back on the South Carroll route. The stop was previously removed due to lower ridership but the need has since increased. And the purple and black Westminster routes that run on Saturdays will be combined into one route. The purple route mostly takes riders to medical facilities that are closed on the weekend, Nash said, so it doesn’t make sense to have those destinations on the weekend route.
Countywide, TrailBlazer transports about 20 people per route per day, while the Demand Response Service transports about 24 people per route per day, according to Crystal Winebrenner, director of Ride With Us. One trip refers to when someone gets on a bus, according to Nash, and Winebrenner said that, combining all of the routes, there are about 600 trips made per day.
Nash and Winebrenner meet twice a year to discuss possible route changes, but prefer to propose changes annually so as not to alter the routes so often that it confuses the riders. Making too many frequent alterations would be confusing. But constantly looking at ways to refine the system and maximize ridership is good for everyone.
We’re hopeful this latest round of changes accomplishes what is hoped for, that extended hours and rider shelter come to fruition in the near future and that next year at this time more tweaks are made as attempts to improve the service continue.