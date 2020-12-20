Our View: Families should absolutely play in the snow together — after the school day has ended | COMMENTARY

The virtual learning model is criticized as either not being rigorous enough or being too rigorous. Kids either don’t have enough to do or have way too much to do. Numerous parents have complained that they don’t get paid to provide the educational help their child needs while far too many students are rarely if ever checking in or doing their work online. So the same parents who are too busy to help with schoolwork or to ensure their kids are in the virtual classroom suddenly had all day to play in the snow with them?