It was like that throughout Carroll. From Mount Airy’s Pine Grove Chapel and Cemetery, where Deputy Secretary Robert L. Finn of the Maryland Dept. of Veteran Affairs spoke; to Union Bridge’s Linganore United Methodist Church Cemetery, where Alison Malachowski, mother of U.S. Marine Jimmy Malachowski, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2011, was enlisted to speak; to Westminster’s Meadow Branch Cemetery, where reigning Carroll County Veteran of the Year James Tipton and his service dog were booked to speak; and to many others throughout the county that brought in veterans and public officials to pay homage. Many of the ceremonies featured live versions of the national anthem, color guards and even rifle teams.