Our View: Avoid despicable scams this holiday season | COMMENTARY

As the AARP website points out, while holiday celebrations will look different in 2020 because of the pandemic, one tradition isn’t going away. “Sadly, ‘tis still the season for scams, as cybercrooks cook up schemes to exploit our holiday habits.” Most of the scams are variations on everyday frauds, the site says, ramped up to match seasonal spikes in spending and web traffic, often centering on shopping. AARP recommends users not assume a website is safe because it shows signs of encryption, never to make a purchase or donate to a charity while using a public Wi-Fi network, and not to make a purchase or donation if a website or caller seeks payment by wire transfer, gift card or prepaid card.