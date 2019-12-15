Rothstein wanted to change the zoning so that fuel stations, catering establishments, restaurants, drive-thrus and taverns/bars would be classified as conditional uses instead of permitted uses in the C-1 (commercial 1) zoning district. “Not all C-1 properties are equal, just as not all parts of the county are the same,” Rothstein said at the start of the debate, noting that these changes would give the public more of a voice. His 11th-hour attempt at amending the plans was, at least in part, at the behest of some of his constituents.