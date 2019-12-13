LED lights are up to 80% more efficient than traditional lighting such as fluorescent and incandescent lights, and 95% of the energy in LEDs is converted into light with only 5% wasted as heat, according to the Solar Electric Power Company. By comparison, fluorescent lights convert some 95% of energy to heat and only 5% into light. A typical 84-watt fluorescent can be replaced by a 36-watt LED to give the same level of light. Less energy use reduces the demand from power plants and decreases greenhouse gas emissions. Also, according to SEPCO, fluorescent strip lights contain noxious chemicals such as mercury that can contaminate the environment when disposed of at a landfill.