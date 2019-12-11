Catherine’s Cause and law enforcement held the 13th annual “I Will Remember You” candlelight ceremony to honor those who perished in traffic accidents from October 2018 through October 2019 on Thursday night at the Church of the Ascension in Westminster. The remembrance allowed relatives of those who died to reflect and light candles in memory of their loved ones. Another 25 or so mourning those who died in traffic accident in prior years also returned, making some 40 candles in all. Not all were as a result of drunken driving, but many were. “Every single one of those candles lit could have been a preventable crash,” said Cpl. James Brooks of the Mount Airy Police Department, at the ceremony.