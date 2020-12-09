Our View: Violent attack over political beliefs unacceptable, social media reaction appalling | COMMENTARY

The self-proclaimed community activist said he was returning from a political rally with his “Biden Harris 2020” flag when a man walked toward him screaming, calling him and the elected officials on his flag communists and other expletives, and gesturing with his middle finger. Reiff said he responded with “show me the evidence” and “why are you so angry?” Then, he as he continued walking, the same man turned out of an alley, rolled down his car window and screamed the same names and phrases as well as telling Reiff to take his mask off. Reiff said he asked again about the evidence and the man responded, “the deep state stole it.”