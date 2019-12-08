We like Bryan Lyburn’s definition. The executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County, who got the ball rolling for this housing group, told us: “For me, it’s one job, one salary, equals one home. If you get a job doing something in our community, you should be able to afford housing with that income and we should have it for you. If you make a million dollars a year, we need to have a $4 million house for you, but if you make $13 an hour, we need to have a house for you, too.”