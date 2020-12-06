Our View: Nothing wrong with Carroll County school board setting optimistic return date | COMMENTARY

As the Carroll County Board of Education met Wednesday night to discuss an eventual return to hybrid learning, which gives students the option of going to class in person twice a week, national COVID-19 numbers were being tabulated that showed Wednesday to be the worst thus far in terms of new cases. That mark was subsequently broken the following day and again on Friday, when Maryland experienced its worst day yet with some 30% more cases than any previous day. The United States is seeing three times as many as cases as during what we believed to be the height of the pandemic in July.