“Just hang up” on unsolicited calls, Frosh said, giving the sound advice that if the caller is legitimate, they will leave a message. If someone is asking for money in the form of gift cards or wire transfers, it is almost definitely a scam, he said, and you will not see that money ever again. Frosh also spoke about the possibility for Marylanders to put a “freeze” on their credit that may be able to prevent a fraudster from taking out credit even if they have a person’s social security number.