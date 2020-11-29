Our View: It’s been a difficult year for nonprofits. We urge you to donate to Holiday Hope. | COMMENTARY

We hope everyone had a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Now, after so many in our community spent time over the past week giving thanks for all they have, we suggest that those who can pay it forward by giving what they can to those who need it.
One way to do that is participating in Giving Tuesday. We hope you supported the local economy during Black Friday and Small Business Saturday and Tuesday is a chance to support the less fortunate or those who have had a rough 2020. A global movement begun about a decade ago, Giving Tuesday — or #givingtuesday — is celebrated each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. Reportedly, some $500 million is estimated to have been donated online last year, roughly one-quarter of it through Facebook, and perhaps as much as $2 billion overall.
Another way is by participating in a much more local movement that began a little more than two decades ago.
Holiday Hope, our annual campaign aimed at driving donations to organizations that help those in need in the Carroll County community, runs from Thanksgiving to Christmas each season. Now in its 22nd year, Holiday Hope raised more than $120,000 for local nonprofit organizations last year and has raised some $2 million thanks to the generosity of Carroll countians since it began.
The Times and our partner NWSB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, are raising funds for Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Human Services Programs of Carroll County and The Shepherd’s Staff. We hope you have learned a little more about each of them in the stories we’ve been publishing on our front page and online since Thursday.
These organizations do important work and heavily rely on donations to provide their many services. Support from the community is needed more than ever this year as the coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation or alteration of numerous fundraisers these nonprofits count on. Our goal is to raise $125,000 for them this year.
“Fundraising has been quite a struggle, but we live in a wonderful community and are blessed beyond measure to have the supporters that we have,” Brenda Meadows, executive director of The Shepherd’s Staff, told us.
For those who can help, checks should be mailed to Carroll County Times, Attn: Holiday Hope, P.O. Box 168, Westminster MD, 21158. The NWSB Bank College Square branch, 444 WMC Drive in Westminster, will accept drive-thru, drop-off donations as well.
Simply clip the donation form that runs in our newspaper each day — it can be found on page A6 today — or go online and print out the form and indicate which nonprofit(s) you want to receive your donation. We are also attempting to facilitate online donations. For information, go to www.carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope.
Whether you choose to participate in Giving Tuesday or Holiday Hope, we also urge you to remember there are hundreds of local charities in Carroll County doing incredible work for a variety of causes. The Carroll County Public Library maintains a directory of community services at community.carr.org, where you can search practically every organization operating in the county.
As we say every year at this time, regardless of how you do it, we urge you to give back this holiday season. If you are able, please consider donating to Holiday Hope.