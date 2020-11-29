Our View: It’s been a difficult year for nonprofits. We urge you to donate to Holiday Hope. | COMMENTARY

One way to do that is participating in Giving Tuesday. We hope you supported the local economy during Black Friday and Small Business Saturday and Tuesday is a chance to support the less fortunate or those who have had a rough 2020. A global movement begun about a decade ago, Giving Tuesday — or #givingtuesday — is celebrated each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. Reportedly, some $500 million is estimated to have been donated online last year, roughly one-quarter of it through Facebook, and perhaps as much as $2 billion overall.