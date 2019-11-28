Chances are, most will. A HuffPost/YouGov survey found that only 3% of Americans said they are “very likely,” and 8% are “somewhat likely,” to get into a political argument during Thanksgiving dinner. If you must talk about such things, maybe focus on record low unemployment and the record high stock market rather than the impeachment proceedings? Better yet, maybe talk about the red-hot Baltimore Ravens and MVP candidate Lamar Jackson? Even better, in keeping with the holiday, talk about your gratitude for those around you and what’s important to you, perhaps keeping in mind a quote attributed to Oprah Winfrey.