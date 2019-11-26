“You could write anything, as long as it didn’t have to do with violence, direct threats, criminal activity, drugs or any of that type of thing,” Stacy Maczis said she was told by a corrections officer she spoke with prior to penning her first intimate letter. After her second letter didn’t pass the obscenity test, she told us she reached out again to officers at the facility, asking about the policy and questioning why it mattered. “I know you are allowed to read my letters. That’s fine. Read them. But I’m 47, he’s 35. If I want to have sex with this man, why is it your business?’”