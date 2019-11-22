David Kline, representing Potomac Edison, told the assembled crowd, “We are aware that there is a problem here. We understand that, and we’re trying to work on it.” At the time, the company wasn’t sure what was causing the outages, theorizing it could be one of four potential issues: faulty equipment, weather, animals and accidents. The verdict is in, according to New Windsor Mayor Neal Roop, who earlier this week relayed a message from Kline via Facebook, noting that outages were occurring despite weather conditions being clear and warm, with little wind.