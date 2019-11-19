It is important that retired military veterans and spouses know when to sign up for Medicare. Those who were born on the first day of the month become eligible for Medicare on the first month before they turn 65 — these individuals should apply for Medicare two to four months before the month they turn 65. For all others, they become eligible for Medicare on the first day of the month they turn 65 — they should sign up for Medicare one to three months before the month they turn 65.