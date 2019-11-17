Research at the University of Maryland, College Park has shown that installing smoke detectors can nearly double the chance of surviving a fire. The death rate was 0.62 per 100 reported fires in one- and two-family dwellings with smoke alarms in the U.S. between 2003 and 2006, according to James Milke, a University of Maryland professor and chair of its department of fire protection engineering. In the same type of homes without smoke alarms, the death rate was 1.27 per 100 fires, Milke told us. The death rate was 0.33 for apartments with smoke alarms and 0.56 for apartments without them, according to Milke, who helped author a 2010 report on the performance of smoke detectors and sprinklers in residential and health-care settings.