The first day for students in 2020-21 will be Tuesday, Sept. 8 — the day after Labor Day — based on the calendar the Board of Education voted to accept at its Wednesday night meeting. That’s awfully late. In fact, with Labor Day designated as the first Monday of September each year and falling on Sept. 7 in 2020, this is as late as school is ever likely to start. That seemingly presented an opportunity to set a precedent going forward, perhaps starting after Labor Day when it falls Sept. 1 through Sept. 4 and the week before when Labor Day is Sept. 5 or later.