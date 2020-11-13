Our View: Carroll County Board of Education ignored science in continuing hybrid | COMMENTARY

The Carroll County Board of Education decided Wednesday to stick with hybrid learning, meaning elementary and middle school students would continue going to school in person twice per week and high school students would begin their own hybrid model, as scheduled, Thursday.
We don’t understand why.
Science wasn’t on the side of this decision, pointed out before the meeting by teachers, during the meeting by Carroll County Public Schools officials and Health Officer Ed Singer, in real time by parents on social media and the next morning by the Board of County Commissioners.
“Anytime that I can say that the mission of the schools needs to be considered over and above some of these numbers, I’ve tried to support you all on that,” Singer told the BOE on Wednesday. “I just think we’re at a point right now, where there’s not any metric you can look at that says this is a good time to do something more than what we’re already doing.”
If there was belief that the COVID-19 case numbers were about to start heading down and going to school for two days could turn into remaining in the hybrid model all year, that would be one thing.
But no one thinks that. Even the board members conceded they were likely to pull the plug next Wednesday and CCPS sent out information to parents Thursday saying there is “a strong likelihood that the school system will move to full virtual instruction for all grades.”
Carroll is seeing more community cases than at any point during the pandemic. Last week’s 146 cases were more than four times the number that Singer and the BOE talked about as being acceptable over the summer and Carroll is on pace for a higher total this week. The positivity rate has more than doubled in just over two weeks. And resources are maxed out.
No, reopening schools is not responsible for this spike. Blame social gatherings and so-called COVID fatigue for that. Board member Tara Battaglia said it’s unfair to punish students for mistakes made by adults. She isn’t wrong about that.
She and the other board members are also right to be concerned about students' mental health. We just don’t see how two days will make any significant difference. Two days, however, could make a huge difference to a student or teacher who catches COVID-19.
It’s disappointing and bad timing, but it’s just getting too dangerous to have kids stuck in an enclosed classroom all day. There have already been 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among those within CCPS since hybrid learning began. And hundreds are considered “persons under investigation" and in quarantine.
The need to suspend hybrid learning isn’t the fault of CCPS, which seems to be following through on protocols and has seen only one in-school transmission, according to Singer. Nor the Board of Education, which tried to act in the best interest of all students, guided by parents' wishes, in setting Oct. 19 as a hybrid return date.
But, as the county commissioners said repeatedly on Thursday, the numbers are the numbers.
“This board is going to base everything we do on the facts,” Commissioner Richard Weaver said Thursday morning. “Our own opinions don’t matter. They’re irrelevant to this whole thing. It’s [about] what is the science?”
The Board of Education should have based its Wednesday decision on the same criteria and suspended hybrid learning immediately. We have no doubt its members are hearing from passionate parents who want their kids in school — we want students back in school, too — but the numbers are the numbers. And they are terrible right now.