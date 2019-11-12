Tipton, who now lives in Florida, is back in Carroll County this week to speak at an American Legion on Tuesday and to participate in a fundraiser Wednesday. Medically retiring from the Air Force after an accident left him paralyzed, Tipton became active in wheelchair sports and then acquired a special cart that allows him to stand up and participate in athletic activities. He will be raising money to help purchase these FDA-approved carts — known as the Paramobile — for other veterans who need them through his chapter of the Stand Up and Play Foundation.