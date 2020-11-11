Our View: Veterans Day a perfect time to learn, express appreciation | COMMENTARY

And they can learn about the significance of Nov. 11. Last year was the 100th anniversary of this holiday. It has been celebrated on Nov. 11 each year since 1919, when it was called Armistice Day, to commemorate that on Nov. 11, 1918, at 11 a.m. — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — an armistice was signed in France by the allies and Germany, ending the first world war. After World War II ended, a desire to honor all veterans resulted in Nov. 11 being renamed Veterans Day, officially becoming a national holiday in 1954.