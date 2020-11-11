Our View: Veterans Day a perfect time to learn, express appreciation | COMMENTARY

Today is, of course, Veterans Day, and while we shouldn’t need a reminder to thank them, this serves as a good one. It’s also a reminder of the type of incredible learning opportunities students miss out on when they are not able to attend class in person.
While online learning has been much-improved within Carroll County Public Schools, and while the hybrid learning model has — at least for the past few weeks — gotten some two-thirds of elementary and middle school students back into classrooms twice per week, the COVID-19 pandemic has rendered impossible special opportunities like face-to-face meetings with our veterans.
Last year on Veterans Day, for example, Francis Scott Key High School hosted some 125 veterans and members of their families, giving students a chance to meet and pay tribute to an important group of local residents. “Our kids' ability to interact with the veterans, that’s what makes the day so special,” social studies teacher Ryan Kimble told us last fall.
We’re glad CCPS is still making a point to honor veterans, albeit virtually and with prerecorded messages. One example is that Westminster Elementary School kindergartners will have a presentation from Steven S. Yinger, a captain in the U.S. Air Force. In schools throughout Carroll, students who are themselves being asked to make sacrifices right now, can learn about how much so many members of the armed services have given.
And they can learn about the significance of Nov. 11. Last year was the 100th anniversary of this holiday. It has been celebrated on Nov. 11 each year since 1919, when it was called Armistice Day, to commemorate that on Nov. 11, 1918, at 11 a.m. — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — an armistice was signed in France by the allies and Germany, ending the first world war. After World War II ended, a desire to honor all veterans resulted in Nov. 11 being renamed Veterans Day, officially becoming a national holiday in 1954.
(Another way to learn? Viewers can watch interviews with Carroll County Veterans compiled by the Community Media Center by visiting www.carrollhistory.org.)
If students were in school today, perhaps they would learn from and about people like Manchester’s Joe Archibald, a Korean War-era veteran who drove tanks in a company that patrolled, among other hot spots, the Czechoslovakian border in an effort to avoid conflict with the Soviet Union. The 90-year-old veteran is featured on the front page of today’s Times.
Also highlighted today is C&A Automotive in Eldersburg. C&A annually runs a Back on the Road promotion in which a few veterans are selected to have vehicles fixed for free, a way of showing appreciation to those who really never stop serving. “What we’ve found is their service in the armed forces often continues as a life of service to their local community,” owner Adam Langmead told us.
We try to incorporate coverage of Carroll County veterans into more than just one edition per year. The first Tuesday of each month, the space generally reserved for the “Our View” editorial becomes the “Veterans View,” a forum for advocates to write about issues facing veterans and the organizations that can help.
Representatives of the Carroll County Veterans Advisory Council and its Veteran Services Program as well as a veteran representative of the Maryland Department of Labor, a veteran business resource officer in the Baltimore District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration and a Carroll County American Legion post commander are among those who’ve contributed insights in recent months.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
We appreciate their willingness to provide this service to our readers. And we know our readers appreciate our veterans' service, as do we. There’s no time like Veterans Day to express that.