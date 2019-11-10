Monday, of course, is Veterans Day. And it is the 100th anniversary of the holiday. It has been celebrated on Nov. 11 each year since 1919, when it was called Armistice Day, to commemorate that on Nov. 11, 1918, at 11 a.m. — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — an armistice was signed in France by the allies and Germany, ending the war to end all wars. Armistice Day was celebrated the following year and to some degree for more than three decades. After World War II ended, a desire to honor all veterans, resulted in Nov. 11 being called Veterans Day, officially becoming a national holiday in 1954.