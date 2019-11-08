And they say they want to meet in person to help the commissioners and their staff understand the water and sewer policy. When it was first introduced to the mayor and council, it took several meetings and a whole wall of charts and illustrations to explain, Dominick told us. Water and sewer resources are limited in the city, he continued, and budgeting them is as complex as budgeting the city’s finances. Regarding Medford Quarry, Dominick said: “This is a complicated situation, and the commissioners would absolutely understand if they met with us. But for the past three weeks, they have refused to schedule a meeting.”