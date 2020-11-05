Our View: Carroll County has much to be proud of after unprecedented election season

That the Election Day lines were as manageable as they were and the ballots counted in such a timely manner stood in stark contrast to some of the other counties in Maryland that struggled Tuesday night as well as some of the states across the country that were still a mess on Wednesday. Berry and her small staff and volunteers deserve a lot of credit for keeping things running smoothly at the voting sites and for having all of the Election Day ballots, all of the early voting ballots, and some 23,000 mail-in ballots tallied before the polls even closed in the western United States.