“It really was the idea that we need ... a makerspace that would benefit kids and adults in the neighborhood,” said Paul Sturm, executive director of Ridge to Reefs, an Eldersburg-based company that works toward environmental goals such as reducing water pollution. According to Sturm, the point of the makerspace is to provide a place where kids and adults can “make things and be creative,” but most importantly where they can learn about programming, operating computers, practicing 3-D printing, coding and STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “The idea is to build tomorrow’s leaders, not just tomorrow’s workers or something like that. I think that it’s important that kids get comfortable in the future robotics,” Sturm said.