Our View: If COVID fatigue has set in, we need to catch a second wind | COMMENTARY

To those who who dismiss the more than 230,000 deaths across the nation (and 151 in Carroll) attributed to the virus as products of fudged governmental numbers or rationalize that only a small percentage of people actually die, we condemn that astonishing lack of compassion for the deceased and their families as well as for those who will be dealing with post-COVID complications for weeks, months or, in the cases of those with scarred lungs, myocarditis or other serious side effects, the rest of their lives.