Readers were dismayed by the lack of jail time given to Deborah C. Osborn, 53, of Union Bridge, in a case that involved her alleged treatment of seven horses in her care, two of which had to be euthanized. Osborn pleaded not guilty on seven counts and agreed not to dispute the prosecutor’s statement of facts regarding the case. She will undergo five years of probation and not be permitted to possess equine animals during that time. She will also have to pay Days End Farm Horse Rescue $14,200 for the care of the five surviving horses that were sent there.