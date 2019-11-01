Anyone accused or convicted of a crime is fortunate verdicts and sentences are not arrived at by a panel of social media commenters. Justice would be swift and exceedingly penal — and, more than likely, quite often miscarried. Still, it’s rare to see the unanimity of opinion when we post a story on Facebook that we saw in the dozens of comments after posting “Union Bridge woman accused of cruelty toward seven horses takes plea deal, avoiding prison time.”
Readers were dismayed by the lack of jail time given to Deborah C. Osborn, 53, of Union Bridge, in a case that involved her alleged treatment of seven horses in her care, two of which had to be euthanized. Osborn pleaded not guilty on seven counts and agreed not to dispute the prosecutor’s statement of facts regarding the case. She will undergo five years of probation and not be permitted to possess equine animals during that time. She will also have to pay Days End Farm Horse Rescue $14,200 for the care of the five surviving horses that were sent there.
The state sought a sentence of two years with all but one suspended. Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Thomas F. Stansfield sentenced Osborn to two years with all suspended for aggravated animal cruelty and 90 days each, with all suspended, for six counts of animal cruelty. The counts involve inflicting unnecessary pain and suffering, and failing to provide veterinary care, sufficient food, and proper space. The aggravated cruelty charge is a felony that comes with a maximum penalty of up to three years incarceration and a $5,000 fine, whereas the six misdemeanors carried a maximum of 90 days incarceration and $1,000 in fines. As part of the plea agreement, the state did not seek to prosecute the remaining 32 counts of animal cruelty.
Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Hockensmith painted an ugly picture in reading the statement of facts in Circuit Court on Wednesday, noting that the horses were found with numerous hoof issues in stalls with manure as high as two feet. “It was evident that the horses had not been out of the stalls in quite some time, years, for some,” Hockensmith read from the statement, noting that it took four adults to pry the stall doors loose. The hay in the barn was “caramelized,” which means it went bad and had no nutritional value, and several horses suffered health issues such as dermatitis, heart murmurs, thrush, ringworm and overgrown hooves, Hockensmith read.
There is a good reason experienced judges — and not editorial board writers or online commenters — are charged with imposing sentences. It is interesting, however, to note the difference between this sentence and the one recently handed down in the so-called Black Rock Dogs case, in which 27 dogs were found deceased and 27 more found suffering in deplorable conditions on Black Rock Road in Hampstead.
John J. Roberts pleaded guilty to 11 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and was sentenced to 33 years in prison with all but 11 years and 11 days suspended, by Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Maria L. Oesterreicher. He also must pay $10,965 in restitution to the Humane Society of Carroll County. (The other person charged in the case, Laura S. Filler, also pleaded guilty to 11 counts of aggravated animal cruelty but is not scheduled to be sentenced until Jan. 17.)
Certainly, the cases are much different. Whether a distinction was being made between dogs and horses is unclear. But each count of felony aggravated animal cruelty carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and netted Roberts one year and one day each, whereas Osborn’s conviction on the same charge — not even taking into consideration the misdemeanors — resulted in probation. Even though the state was seeking a penalty in this case in line with the one Roberts received.
Perhaps that was just. But try telling that to the court of public opinion.