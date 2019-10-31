According to Eberle, people shopping on the individual marketplace could see opportunities for lower premium plans, as well as lower deductibles compared with 2019 and 2018. Average premiums dropped 13 percent in 2019 compared with 2018, she said, and average premiums are expected to decrease another 10 percent for 2020. According to information provided by Eberle, the monthly premiums for the lowest-cost Silver plans for a 40-year-old person in 2018 were $465 from CareFirst HMO, $686 from CareFirst PPO and $373 from Kaiser Permanente. Those same plans in 2020 will have monthly premiums of $341, $626 and $366, respectively.