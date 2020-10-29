Our View: 2020 would be even scarier without Halloween | COMMENTARY

Many families may choose not to allow kids to go out trick-or-treating Saturday night. That’s understandable. But we’re glad those who want to participate in a little — dare we call it normalcy? — will have the option of dressing up in their favorite costume, whether that means something traditional like a witch or a superhero or something timely like Joe Exotic or Donald Trump, and going door to door, yelling “Trick or Treat!” and filling their bags with candy.