Whether a family dispute, someone upset that they lost a job, or something more physical such as an overdose or a reaction to or lack of medication, Clancy said the process is the same: to intervene in the crisis and try to link people to services — and to follow up. “Everyone that we see we try to do a 24-hour follow-up,” he said. “Our average length of working with someone is about nine days, minimum is about six and then maximum is about 26."