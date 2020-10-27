Our View: Even if racism isn’t intended, symbols of hate have no place in decorations | COMMENTARY

Too sensitive or easily offended? This isn’t someone being triggered by the mere utterance of “Merry Christmas.” It isn’t a debate about kneeling during the national anthem. It’s a Black man who, understandably, didn’t want to be reminded of the history of lynchings as he drove down the road. For those who aren’t offended by the hanging figure, that probably means their experience and that of their ancestors is different from those who are. That’s understandable. What’s harder to understand is why we are seemingly losing our compassion and empathy for those who feel differently when viewing such an image.