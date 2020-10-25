Our View: For this election, we endorse ... voting

While what appears on the Opinion page has nothing to do with how reporters go about their business of covering the news, we can understand why some readers think it does. Many believe the view of a particular columnist or letter-writer or cartoonist reflects the overall bent of the newspaper. It’s even more understandable they would believe an editorial, which appears under an “Our View” header, is reflective of the opinions of those who report the news. If we write that Candidate A deserves your vote in an editorial, we can see why someone might be skeptical if we were to then publish a positive-seeming story about Candidate A, or a negative-seeming story about Candidate B, on the front page.